12th Coldest February on Record - What will March bring?

Before looking ahead March 2021, let’s take a look back at February 2021.

February 2021 was cold and was the 12th coldest February on record in Madison. The monthly average temperature in Madison was only 12.4 degrees. That is 8.5 degrees below average. The mean average monthly temperature for February in Madison is 20.9 degrees.

Temperatures did not warm above freezing until February 22. There were also 14 days this February with low temperatures below zero. The coldest temperature was -18 degrees. The coldest high temperature was -2 degrees.

Madison recorded 10.4″ of snow this month, which is just below the monthly average of 10.6″.

Now let’s look at ahead to March.

The average high and low temperatures really start to warm in March. The average high will go from 36 degrees March 1 to 50 degrees by the end of the month. The average low will go from 20 degrees on March 1 to 30 degrees by the end of the month.

Don’t be fooled by the increase in the average highs and lows, it still snows in March in southcentral Wisconsin. Madison averages 7.0″ of snow in March.

The best part about March is the amount of daylight gained. Madison will gain 88 minutes of daylight this month.

Daylight saving time starts March 14 and that will be the first day this year with a sunset after 7 p.m.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, this March could be warmer than average. Here’s the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for the month of March. It shows warmer than average conditions are more likely than near average or below average conditions for the eastern half of the United States.

The Climate Prediction Center’s precipitation outlook also shows a better chance for a wetter March. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be a snowier March. If warmer than normal conditions develop, this March could end up being rainy at times.

