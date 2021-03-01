96-year-old Gulf War veteran reflects on 30-year anniversary of ceasefire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On February 28, 1991, the Gulf War, also known as the 100 Hour War, ended in a ceasefire. The war began after Iraq invaded neighboring Kuwait in 1990, and U.S. troops began deploying to the Middle East. In just a few weeks, Operation Desert Storm drove Iraqi forces out.

Over 10,000 Wisconsinites deployed overseas during the Gulf War, including National Guard veteran Colonel Lewis Harned.

When Harned deployed in 1991, he had already served in World War II and the Korean War.

“I was the oldest commander in the field,” Harned explained.

Then 65, he served as the commander of the 13th Evacuation Hospital during the war.

“We didn’t know what we were going to run into,” Harned remembered, adding, “They told us that we might have over 3,000 casualties a day.”

In the end, the 96-year-old veteran said his troops treated only 36 soldiers before the war ended.

While Harned’s command never faced combat, he said they saw their own share of hardship.

“We had a couple real bad sandstorms that almost leveled our camp,” he said.

Once the war was over, they waited nearly five months before coming home.

“There were over several thousand people there to welcome us home,” Harned said, recalling his daughters and grandchildren greeting him as he got off the plane. “We were so happy.”

Col. Lewis Harned's grandchildren welcome him home from serving as commander of the 13th Evacuation Hospital in the Gulf War. (Linda Harned)

Kevin Hampton, Curator of History at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum said understanding what Harned and more than 10,000 Wisconsinites went through is critical to understanding more recent conflicts.

“The Persian Gulf War really essentially dictates military history for the United States for the next 30 years,” Hampton said, adding, “Without understanding what happened in the 90s, you won’t understand why there was the Iraq invasion in 2003.”

Hampton said the Veterans Museum tries to help people make that connection through sharing stories like Harned’s.

“It’s the faces behind the facts that make a difference,” he said.

For Harned looking back, he said he is just glad he and his troops came home safe.

“I didn’t lose a single person off of my unit,” he said, adding, “I was just proud to be their commander, I just hope they felt the same way about me.”

