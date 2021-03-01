Aaron Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown

(AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned business in or around his hometown of Chico, California.

“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” Rodgers said. “In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this.”

The businesses that Rodgers is assisting are all either in Chico or in Butte County, California. The grants will go to cover several months worth of rent or other operational costs.

Rodgers had originally planned to give $500,000 to the effort and doubled the donation when he saw the need, the North Valley Community Foundation explained.

Restaurants and retail businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees could apply for help.

This isn’t the first million-dollar donation from Rodgers to his hometown community, NVCF explained. A little more than two years ago, he donated a million dollars to help with the Camp Fire recovery.

