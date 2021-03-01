Advertisement

Bullet damages window, no reports of shots fired

There were no reports of shots fired in the area.
(AP)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers responded to a call for a bullet that damaged a window on the 1300 block of Waldorf Boulevard Friday evening.

Police said they found a bullet between the outside and inside window glass with no other damage to the outside of the building in an incident report Monday.

MPD noted they are unsure when the damaged happened and that there were no reports of shots fired in the area. They also said no one was injured in the incident.

