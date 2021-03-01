Class During Covid: Students transition to hybrid learning in Sun Prairie School District

Sun Prairie, Wis. (WMTV) - Students are back in the classroom in the Sun Prairie School District. They returned on Feb. 22 for the first time in almost a year. In Monday’s special report, “Class During Covid,” NBC15 returns to Patrick Marsh Middle School to see what the process looked like to get students back in the building.

Amy Pflugshaupt has been following along with Doug Maughan, a seventh grade teacher, as he taught students virtual and now in a hybrid setting. There have been a lot of changes in order to make this transition happen. Maughan has a new room, is now co-teaching other subjects and is still teaching about 30 students completely virtually on zoom. While he thinks teachers and students have adapted well to virtual learning, it’s run its course for him.

“You know with teaching zoom, at the end of the day you feel like your bucket is empty,” said Maughan. “You’ve given and given and given and you might have got a couple of things back, but you don’t get that in-person feeling from the kids like you do in school.”

In Monday night’s “Class During Covid” report on NBC15 News at 10, a look at safety standards implemented to return to in-person learning and how the hybrid schedule has been created to allow for students to switch between virtual and in-person learning, when needed, and not miss a beat.

