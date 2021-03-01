Cold Night - Single-digit temperatures and wind chills near 0° possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good News - Monday will be the coldest day this week! High temperatures Tuesday through the weekend will be 5-10 above average for this time of year. Any long-term cold snaps may be hard to come by this month too. The Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for March favors warmer than average conditions.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

March Weather Outlooks - Temperature (WMTV NBC15)

March is coming in more like a lamb than a lion. Monday afternoon will be sunny and cold. High temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A northwest wind at 5-15 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s, though.

Temperatures will drop like a rock this evening and overnight. Single-digit temperatures will be possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will range from 5 degrees north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to near 15 degrees across the southwestern corner of the state. A south wind will start to develop late tonight into Tuesday morning. The wind could be just strong enough to add a big wind chill factor. Depending on how cold temperatures get, there will be the potential for subzero wind chills out the door Tuesday morning. Dangerous wind chills are not expected, but it could be bitterly cold.

Low Temperatures - Monday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Forecast Wind Chills - Tuesday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be a sunny, mild and breezy day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. A south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph will likely keep wind chills in the lower to mid 30s Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts on Tuesday could be as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek will feature a ton of sunshine and highs in the 40s. Lows will be subfreezing, though. It doesn’t look like we’ll be tracking our next big weather maker until sometime next week.

Precipitation Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

