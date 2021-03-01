Cool Temperatures Today, But Turning Mild for the Rest of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is pushing through the region early today. This front will generate a few snow showers and flurries. Accumulation will be minimal with totals of under a quarter of an inch expected.

Snow totals will be under a quarter of an inch today. Little if any accumulation is expected south of Madison. (wmtv weather)

High pressure will build in behind the cold front and sunshine will return by this afternoon. Wind will be northwesterly today in the 5 to 10 mph range. It will generate wind chills in the teens for the better part of the day.

Highs today will reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Wind chills will remain in the teens through the day. (wmtv weather)

The colder air will settle in for about a day and a half. It will then retreat quickly to the northeast as warmer air moves in beginning tomorrow. Highs will be in the 40s beginning Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the week. Tomorrow morning’s low will drop into the single digits. No precipitation will be seen through the middle and the end of this week.

