Advertisement

Cool Temperatures Today, But Turning Mild for the Rest of the Week

Lots of sunshine is on the way as well
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is pushing through the region early today. This front will generate a few snow showers and flurries. Accumulation will be minimal with totals of under a quarter of an inch expected.

Snow totals will be under a quarter of an inch today. Little if any accumulation is expected...
Snow totals will be under a quarter of an inch today. Little if any accumulation is expected south of Madison.(wmtv weather)

High pressure will build in behind the cold front and sunshine will return by this afternoon. Wind will be northwesterly today in the 5 to 10 mph range. It will generate wind chills in the teens for the better part of the day.

Highs today will reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Wind chills will remain in the teens...
Highs today will reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Wind chills will remain in the teens through the day.(wmtv weather)

The colder air will settle in for about a day and a half. It will then retreat quickly to the northeast as warmer air moves in beginning tomorrow. Highs will be in the 40s beginning Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the week. Tomorrow morning’s low will drop into the single digits. No precipitation will be seen through the middle and the end of this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison police are looking for this man who allegedly ran a pregnant woman over while stealing...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

Lows fall back into the teens Monday morning.
Clouds clearing out tonight; Cooler start to the Week
Thick fog could impact traveling Sunday morning
Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM
DENSE FOG ADVISORY - Thick fog could impact traveling Sunday morning
A light freezing drizzle (maybe mixed with a flurry north) passes by tomorrow morning.
Drizzle & Fog move in tonight; Slow Snow Melt Continues