Couple reaches plea deal in sturgeon caviar investigation

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND du LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Fond du Lac couple has reached a plea deal to settle charges that they illegally processed sturgeon eggs in caviar.

Mary and Victor Schneider were each charged Feb. 4 with being a party to misdemeanor egg bartering.

According to court documents, they told wardens in January 2020 that sturgeon anglers would bring in eggs for caviar processing and the couple would keep half of the caviar as compensation.

They were arrested as part of a sweeping investigation into sturgeon egg bartering around Lake Winnebago.

WLUK-TV reports the couple has reached a deal with prosecutors that calls for dismissing the charges if they cease caviar production, don’t commit any crimes and check in with court officials monthly for a year.

