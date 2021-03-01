Advertisement

Dane Co. emergency responders to honor COVID-19 victims during special Monday ceremony

The tribute begins at 6 p.m.
(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County and the City of Madison plan to honor the nearly 300 people in the community who lost their lives to complications related to the COVID-19, their families, and the healthcare workers who treated them.

Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical responders will gather at 6 p.m. Monday at the Alliant Energy Center for a “Light the Night” ceremony.

The memorial will last 27 minutes, one minute for each of the 273 people who died from coronavirus, county officials explained in a statement. During that time, the emergency responders will turn on their vehicles’ lights.

The public is invited to attend. Anyone who comes is asked to stay in their vehicles and turn off their headlights to allow the emergency lights only to fill the parking lot.

People with COVID-19People hospitalizedPeople who died
40,32237273
Age groupPercent of age groupTotal number
00-041.72%695
05-071.55%626
08-112.86%1,082
12-175.72%2,306
18-2223.39%9,430
23-2914.32%5,776
30-3915.08%6,081
40-4912.32%4,959
50-5910.78%4,347
60-696.76%2,724
70-793.11%1,252
80-891.74%700
90-+0.83%334
RacePercent of raceNumber of people
White74.37%29,987
Other11%4,632
Black8%3,145
Asian4.22%1,703
Unknown1.34%542
AI/AN0.78%313

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison police are looking for this man who allegedly ran a pregnant woman over while stealing...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

Developers break ground on new $25 million dollar complex in downtown Madison on March 1, 2021.
Developers break ground on $25 million downtown residential complex
FILE
Those with chronic conditions wait for vaccine in Wisconsin
Anna's Pizzeria in ruins following crash.
Sun Prairie pizzeria closed until further notice, local competitor pitches in to help
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog...
Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes