Dane Co. emergency responders to honor COVID-19 victims during special Monday ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County and the City of Madison plan to honor the nearly 300 people in the community who lost their lives to complications related to the COVID-19, their families, and the healthcare workers who treated them.

Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical responders will gather at 6 p.m. Monday at the Alliant Energy Center for a “Light the Night” ceremony.

The memorial will last 27 minutes, one minute for each of the 273 people who died from coronavirus, county officials explained in a statement. During that time, the emergency responders will turn on their vehicles’ lights.

The public is invited to attend. Anyone who comes is asked to stay in their vehicles and turn off their headlights to allow the emergency lights only to fill the parking lot.

People with COVID-19 People hospitalized People who died 40,322 37 273

Age group Percent of age group Total number 00-04 1.72% 695 05-07 1.55% 626 08-11 2.86% 1,082 12-17 5.72% 2,306 18-22 23.39% 9,430 23-29 14.32% 5,776 30-39 15.08% 6,081 40-49 12.32% 4,959 50-59 10.78% 4,347 60-69 6.76% 2,724 70-79 3.11% 1,252 80-89 1.74% 700 90-+ 0.83% 334

Race Percent of race Number of people White 74.37% 29,987 Other 11% 4,632 Black 8% 3,145 Asian 4.22% 1,703 Unknown 1.34% 542 AI/AN 0.78% 313

