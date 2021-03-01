Dane Co. emergency responders to honor COVID-19 victims during special Monday ceremony
The tribute begins at 6 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County and the City of Madison plan to honor the nearly 300 people in the community who lost their lives to complications related to the COVID-19, their families, and the healthcare workers who treated them.
Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical responders will gather at 6 p.m. Monday at the Alliant Energy Center for a “Light the Night” ceremony.
The memorial will last 27 minutes, one minute for each of the 273 people who died from coronavirus, county officials explained in a statement. During that time, the emergency responders will turn on their vehicles’ lights.
The public is invited to attend. Anyone who comes is asked to stay in their vehicles and turn off their headlights to allow the emergency lights only to fill the parking lot.
|People with COVID-19
|People hospitalized
|People who died
|40,322
|37
|273
|Age group
|Percent of age group
|Total number
|00-04
|1.72%
|695
|05-07
|1.55%
|626
|08-11
|2.86%
|1,082
|12-17
|5.72%
|2,306
|18-22
|23.39%
|9,430
|23-29
|14.32%
|5,776
|30-39
|15.08%
|6,081
|40-49
|12.32%
|4,959
|50-59
|10.78%
|4,347
|60-69
|6.76%
|2,724
|70-79
|3.11%
|1,252
|80-89
|1.74%
|700
|90-+
|0.83%
|334
|Race
|Percent of race
|Number of people
|White
|74.37%
|29,987
|Other
|11%
|4,632
|Black
|8%
|3,145
|Asian
|4.22%
|1,703
|Unknown
|1.34%
|542
|AI/AN
|0.78%
|313
