Developers break ground on $25 million downtown residential complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Developers will break ground Monday on a new multi-million-dollar project which promises to bring nearly 100 news housing units to downtown Madison.

The AVENIR development sits in the 500 block of W. Washington Ave., at the corner of Bassett St. The development company building it points out that puts it within blocks of the State Capitol, Kohl Center, and the Overture Center.

Developers break ground on new $25 million dollar complex in downtown Madison on March 1, 2021. (Keller Real Estate Group)

When completed, the three-quarter acre complex is expected to house 96 units in a mixed-use residential community. Twenty-five hundred square feet of space has been set aside for retail space.

The $25 million project is being built by Keller Real Estate Group. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

