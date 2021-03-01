Advertisement

Developers break ground on $25 million downtown residential complex

The complex will house 96 residential units.
Developers break ground on new $25 million dollar complex in downtown Madison on March 1, 2021.
Developers break ground on new $25 million dollar complex in downtown Madison on March 1, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Developers will break ground Monday on a new multi-million-dollar project which promises to bring nearly 100 news housing units to downtown Madison.

The AVENIR development sits in the 500 block of W. Washington Ave., at the corner of Bassett St. The development company building it points out that puts it within blocks of the State Capitol, Kohl Center, and the Overture Center.

When completed, the three-quarter acre complex is expected to house 96 units in a mixed-use residential community. Twenty-five hundred square feet of space has been set aside for retail space.

The $25 million project is being built by Keller Real Estate Group. It is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

