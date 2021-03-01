Advertisement

Elderly couple who found love during COVID-19 get vaccinated before wedding

By Spectrum News Hudson Valley Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, N.Y. (Spectrum News) - One New York couple isn’t letting age or the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from marrying each other. They’re just getting vaccinated before they get hitched.

Joy Morrow-Nulton and John Shults, both 94, are proof that love has no limits. In the midst of a tough winter, their love blossomed, and the two recently became engaged.

“I’m looking forward to getting married to my wonderful woman,” Shults said. “She’s wonderful, cute, smart.”

New York State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (second row, second from right) presented Joy Morrow-Nulton and John Shults, both 94, with a certificate honoring their love story during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Source: Senator Michelle Hinchey via Facebook)

Even more happy news came for the couple Friday when the two received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. With that taken care of, they feel they can finally start planning their wedding for the end of March or beginning of April.

Their families are breathing sighs of relief, even while still wearing masks.

“We were just saying, like reminiscing, on that it was emotional because we’ve been so careful around them and just how important it is to get the vaccine and what it means to everyone surrounding them, as well,” said Emily Loughran, Shults’ granddaughter.

State Sen. Michelle Hinchey presented the couple with a certificate honoring their journey.

“We have had such a challenging year, and to be here for a moment like this, which is so special and uplifting, you can feel it. You can feel the happiness that people have,” she said.

Morrow-Nulton and Shults say they’re happy to begin married life worry-free and, perhaps, a little less socially distant.

“Being able to not be so fearful everywhere we go, although, we’ll be careful,” Morrow-Nulton said.

The New York State Department of Health reports that 13.4% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 out of 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the country have been those aged 65 or older.

