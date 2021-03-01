Gas prices could continue to rise despite warmer temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the temperatures in Wisconsin have started to warm up, other factors are now leading to an increase in gas prices.

According to GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, the impact on gas prices from the cold “has likely run its course.”

However, last week’s total gasoline demand rose to the highest level seen since before the coronavirus pandemic. Americans are now filling their gas tanks more as cases continue to drop, De Haan said.

De Haan also noted that the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. are 50% lower than they were are year ago, also a factor in prices rising.

“To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared,” De Haan said. “This week, OPEC will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that’s seen oil demand jump? We’ll have to wait and see.”

Gas prices in Madison have risen over 4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a news release, which is $2.55 per gallon on average. The cheapest price for gas in Madison is $2.44 per gallon, while the most expensive is $2.69 per gallon.

GasBuddy added that the average price is 33 cents per gallon more expensive than one month ago and is over 30 cents per gallon more expensive than a year ago.

The company also listed the average gas prices over the past decade in Madison, with 2012 having had the most expensive price:

March 1, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

March 1, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 1, 2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 1, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 1, 2016: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)

March 1, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 1, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 1, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

March 1, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

March 1, 2011: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

The national average for current gas prices has also risen by over 7 cents in the past week, averaging at $2.72 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.