Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in Wis. next week

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Wisconsin next week, the Department of Health Services announced Monday.

The state’s initial allocation of the vaccine is set at 47,000 doses, DHS noted.

The FDA issued the emergency use authorization of the company’s one-dose shot on Saturday, Feb. 27. The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would go out immediately starting on Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers described the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a “game changer” for the state’s response to fighting COVID-19.

“One of the biggest hurdles we have faced is supply, and this will get more vaccine into Wisconsin,” the governor said. “This vaccine also protects people and has been shown to prevent serious illness from the virus after just one dose, which makes it more accessible to Wisconsinites and reduces the burden on our vaccine providers.”

DHS highlighted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is simpler to store than both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as it can be stored in a refrigerator for up to three months. This will allow for the vaccine to be shipped directly to all areas of the state, which will reduce barriers to vaccine access.

DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake assured residents that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as held to the same safety standards by the FDA as the other authorized vaccine brands.

“The trials show it is very effective at protecting people against being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19,” Timberlake said. “We strongly encourage you to take whichever vaccine you are offered when it is your turn.”

People can expect similar side effects from all COVID-19 vaccines, including feeling tired, having a sore arm or getting a fever. These side effects mean the vaccine is working, DHS added.

