Advertisement

Madison man found guilty of 10 counts related to sex trafficking of minors

James Coney
James Coney(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was found guilty in court Monday of 10 counts related to sex trafficking of minors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The jury found James Coney, 32, to be guilty of four counts of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of a minor by force, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and four counts of transporting a minor from Wisconsin to Illinois for the purpose of prostitution.

The decision followed four days of testimony in the U.S. District Court in Madison and five hours of deliberation by the jury, according to a news release.

The jury found that Coney trafficked five minors, attempted to traffic a sixth minor and then transported three minors from Wisconsin to Illinois where they engaged in prostitution from May 2017 to March 2018, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea reports. The Wisconsin Department of Justice noted that Coney took one of the minors on two separate days.

Evidence from the trial showed that Coney used an advertising website to arrange meetings for the minors, collected the money and told the minors what to do. All of the minor victims testified at trial, the DOJ said.

Multiple witnesses who testified report that Coney was physically and verbally abusive to one of the victims who was with Coney the longest, from May 2017 to March 2018.

The DOJ explained that the investigation started when one of the victims was reported missing by her mother to the Fitchburg Police Department. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the disappearance, and they were later found in Chicago with Coney.

Coney faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, the DOJ added. The court has not decided on a date for Coney’s sentencing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with this investigation, which was led by the Fitchburg Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

Teachers, child care workers among groups added to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list
Bullet damages window, no reports of shots fired
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in Wis. next week
Local mother, nurse, & kidney donor awarded “Working Mother of the Year”
Amy's Look Back: Local mother, nurse, & kidney donor awarded "Working Mother of the Year"