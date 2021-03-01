Month 3 of vaccinations in Wis. has already surpassed Month 2

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last week served as the highest week so far for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard indicates Monday.

During the week of Feb. 21 in Wisconsin, vaccinators administered 233,888 doses to residents. Prior to that week, the number of doses given out had exceeded 200,000 twice. The week of Feb. 14 and the week of Jan. 31 reported 200,308 and 217,923 doses, respectively.

The number of shots given out has increased each month, as well. The third month of vaccinations has already surpassed the second month, and the fourth week of this month is not even over yet.

Month 1: 157,382 doses

Month 2: 609,289 doses

Month 3 (*includes incomplete fourth week): 642,212 doses

DHS reports that 15.7% of the state population have received at least one COVID-19 shot Monday, while 8.5% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Second day in a row with no COVID-19 deaths

This is the second day in a row that zero deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the Badger State, the Department of Health Services confirms Monday.

DHS notes that the seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths has plateaued, remaining at 18 deaths since Saturday. The total number of deaths to ever be reported in Wisconsin is 6,412.

The number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin has also decreased, with 31 people being admitted to Wisconsin hospitals for the virus Monday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals has dipped below the 300-threshold, now sitting at 290. This new total is 112 patients fewer than two weeks ago.

The total of Wisconsin patients in the ICU has continued to decline and is currently at 73 patients, which is 43 patients fewer than two weeks ago.

The department also reported 308 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average for new cases down to 610 cases.

