MTI demands teachers move to front of the line for vaccine distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 eligibility opens to new groups Monday, the Madison teachers’ union is calling on state and local officials to move educators to the front of the line for receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Their statement comes on the same day the Dept. of Health Services not only added teachers to the list of who’s eligible for the vaccine but mandated they and childcare workers be prioritized. All other groups who became eligible on March 1 across Wisconsin are expected to have to wait six weeks or more to receive their first dose, state health officials estimated.

“(W)e must do whatever it takes to ensure the maximum preservation of life, health and safety of our students, families, and colleagues as the highest priority,” Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) stated.

MTI did criticize Public Health Madison and Dane Co. for saying teachers may have to wait two weeks. Health officials blamed the delay on changes to DHS guidelines and a lack of supply, indicating they wanted to see those limited doses given to those 65 and older. Individuals who are 65 or older are the other group on DHS’ prioritization list. Its statement did not indicate if the union felt its members should move in front of older residents, who were already eligible and have been receiving vaccinations for weeks.

MTI’s statement argued those “who are able to work from home or do not have to interact with the public, must let our fellow Wisconsinites that have a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 get vaccinated first.”

The union did indicate the teachers were eager to return to their classrooms, a slight shift from last month when the union stated in an open letter to the Madison Metropolitan School District that they weren’t comfortable coming back unless they were given answers to a series of questions about their return.

“During this time of crisis, we must unite around the safety and health of all who work and learn in our schools. With approximately 26,000 students and 5,000 staff members in our district, this decision impacts everyone. Students’ learning conditions are our working conditions,” MTI President Andrew Waity said. (emphasis his)

According to MTI, putting teachers first would also help balance racial inequalities in vaccine distribution. The union cited numbers that show less than six percent of Latinx-identifying Dane Co. residents and approximately eight-and-a-half percent of Black residents have been vaccinated, compared with 16 percent of white residents.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.