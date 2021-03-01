Advertisement

NAACP condemns Sun Prairie School District for controversial assignment, demands compliance review

“It is fundamentally racist,” the NAACP says
Teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School assigned a question about the treatment of slaves to...
Teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School assigned a question about the treatment of slaves to 6th graders on Monday.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The NAACP Dane County has spoken out on the controversial history assignment given to students early February, arguing the assignment indicates the Sun Prairie School District (SPSD) is not in compliance with State Standards.

The SPSD faced backlash from parents and community members after a class of sixth grade students at Patrick Marsh Middle School were given an assignment designed to cover the politics of ancient Mesopotamia. The assignment asked students to apply an ancient law called Hammurabi’s Code to different scenarios. One scenario asked,”A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master’ How will you punish this slave?”

The SPSD quickly apologized, saying the lesson was not part of their district curriculum. Teachers who were involved were placed on administrative leave.

The NAACP has now demanded that The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) conduct a compliance audit of the SPSD “for failures relating to professional development and curriculum plans.” If non-compliance is found, the NAACP expects the DPI to implement a compliance plan for the SPSD.

The NAACP said the assignment raises several issues: It demonstrates a lack of oversight on matters of race and history in the curriculum, it is fundamentally racist and it shows district is not in compliance with State Standards.

Additionally, the NAACP said the assignment exposed educational failures within the SPSD, including meeting State Standards and cultural competency. The teachers’ error in judgement will lead to mistrust for years to come, the NAACP added.

First day of Black History Month and this was issued to my 6th grader at Patrick Marsh Middle School!!! 🤬😡 Patrick Marsh Middle School: 608-834-7601

Posted by Dazarrea Jessica Lee Ervins on Monday, February 1, 2021

