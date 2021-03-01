Advertisement

Nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to U.S. states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.

How is COVID-19 affecting your county? Safety in schools depends on having safer communities. Proper mask use, keeping 6...

Posted by CDC on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison police are looking for this man who allegedly ran a pregnant woman over while stealing...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

Desi Vega's Seafood and Prime Steaks issued a public apology after a black couple was racially...
Restaurant in La. issues apology after couple racially profiled; employees suspended
Developers break ground on new $25 million dollar complex in downtown Madison on March 1, 2021.
Developers break ground on $25 million downtown residential complex
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Prince Philip moved to specialized London heart hospital
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill with stimulus checks
Skies over Canada lit up in the wee hours of the night thanks to a massive celestial fireball.
Brilliant meteor lights up skies over Canada, Montana