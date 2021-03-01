Advertisement

Ohio man attempted to kidnap Manitowoc County girl, police say

Mark Dice
Mark Dice(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ohio man was arrested for child enticement and abduction after being found with a 12-year-old Manitowoc County girl.

On Feb. 27, police were called to a trespassing complaint at a home in the township of Eaton. The homeowner found a pickup truck in his driveway. He said the driver got stuck in some snow and took off running. This was about 2:26 a.m.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says they located the driver, 22-year-old Matthew R. Dice of Uniontown, Ohio. He was with a 12-year-old girl from rural Valders.

Investigators searched their electronic devices and determined Dice met the girl online and drove to Manitowoc County to get her. They say Dice intended to bring her to Ohio.

Dice was arrested for Child Enticement, Child Abduction and Trespassing. He’s being held at the Manitowoc County Jail.

“Please take time to discuss internet safety with your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews,” says Sheriff Dan Hartwig. “Do your best to monitor their electronic devices and remind them of potential vulnerabilities they may encounter.”

