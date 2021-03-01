Advertisement

Sun Prairie pizzeria closed until further notice following crash, local competitor pitches in to help

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Sun Prairie pizza restaurant is closed until further notice after a truck plowed into its building on Saturday.

A local pizzeria is putting the competition aside to help the pizzeria get back on its feet.

Anna’s Pizzeria is a family business built from the ground up. Lonnie Kohler has been putting pies in the oven on Main Street in Sun Prairie for decades.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Kohler said. “I remember being there with my father hanging lights up and putting ceiling fans in.”

But now, those lights and fans are torn to pieces after a truck plowed straight through his business Saturday. Kohler is now faced with a giant hole in the side of his building and in his heart.   

“It became like my baby, like a child,” Kohler said in a phone interview.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the morning while the pizzeria was closed. Authorities believe the driver suffered from a medical event and he later died.   

“It was a shocker. I said ‘and a person passed away?’ That’s what bothered me the most. It’s just sad,” he said.

A mile down Main Street, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies owner Patrick DePula cooked up a plan to help give Anna’s Pizzeria some relief.

“As long as we’ve been in business, part of our ethics is we’re here to help,” DePula said.

DePula is planning a fundraiser at his Monona and Sun Prairie locations on March 3. Businesses are pitching in and donating gifts to hold an auction. All proceeds are going straight to Anna’s Pizza to help the restaurant reopen its doors.

“It’s really a heartening feeling to be able to put something together like that in less than 24 hours and now we’ve got something special going on,” DePula said.

Both owners agree, competitor or not, they’re all on the same team.   

“It’s amazing. It really is. I just want my customers to know I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

