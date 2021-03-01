Those with chronic conditions wait for vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has departed from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by not prioritizing individuals with chronic health conditions as it rolls out the coronavirus vaccines in the state.

The state committee that set Wisconsin’s vaccine priority failed to follow CDC advice that says people age 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should be vaccinated at the same time as essential workers and people 65 and older.

State Department of Health Services deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says the risk of mortality was one of the most important factors the state considered when it determined vaccine order.

She says it also considered who was most likely to spread the virus.

