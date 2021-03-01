Advertisement

UW Health to continue prioritizing those 65 and older for COVID-19 vaccine

(UW Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a new group of Wisconsinites became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, health officials assured residents that vaccinating the 65 and older population is still a top priority.

UW Health senior medical director Matt Anderson explained that they will continue to follow Department of Health Services guidance to vaccinate as many frontline health care workers, as well as those who are 65 years of age and older, as possible before moving on to the next group.

“We want to get shots in as many arms as we can as quickly as we can, but we can’t do that to the detriment of the most at-risk in our communities,” Anderson said.

UW Health has immunized 16,393 of its patients who are 65 and older, but have about 11,000 patients scheduled to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

