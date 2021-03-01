Advertisement

Vaccine Team Q&A: Once you are vaccinated, can you still transmit the virus?

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about what happens after vaccination.

Answer: Doctors don’t know yet.

Dr. Alison Schwartz, the Associate Medical Director of Infectious Diseases for SSM Health, says Pfizer and Moderna are conducting research to be able to say for certain.

“Unfortunately, right now, we just don’t know,” said Schwartz. “A lot of vaccine companies are looking at this currently and trying to do those studies now.”

She says that while the current vaccines are extremely effective, there is still a five percent chance you could get the virus, be an asymptomatic carrier, and transmit it to someone else.

“There is still some risk benefit that you need to weigh with every situation you’re in,” said Schwartz.

Health experts are hoping to learn this information soon so they can start guiding people are more of the population gets the shot.

“With vaccination, we can reach levels of herd immunity and stop the virus from replicating and spreading altogether, that’s the way we see out of this pandemic,” said Schwartz. “In the meantime we ask the public to still use the precautions that we’ve been talking about, mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing, until we have data to help guide that decision.”

