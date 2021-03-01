Advertisement

Virtual tools to help students struggling with online learning

$10,000 Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship recipient, Kailyn Walukas.
Published: Feb. 28, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Full time homework is the reality for many students right now who are learning remotely to stay connected to their classrooms. The virtual aspect can make certain subjects harder to learn.

This is especially true with math. Online learning means a lot of independent work for students. This can be difficult with a subject like math.

Organizations like the Art of Problem Solving are helpful tools being used by many families during the pandemic. Offering interactive online curriculum, resources like this can help students get through courses.

Online learning help, resources:

