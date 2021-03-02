Amy Pflugshaupt looks back at her favorite stories of the past 6 years at NBC15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After six years at NBC15, Amy Pflugshaupt’s last live broadcast will be March 4.

Sept. 22, 2015 – Working Mom of the Year

When I was first assigned this story, I remember being just blown away by the resume of Alysia Hanson. I knew even before meeting her that she was more than deserving of the title, “Working Mom of the Year.” She’s a wife, mother of two, balancing grad school and working full-time as a nurse.

I had always heard the saying, “A mother would do anything for their child.” I better understand it, since I am now a mother myself. After a lifetime of medical complications for her son, Alysia did what she says any mother would do. She donated her kidney to her son, Braxton.

“Obviously to me it was a no brainer.” She continued, “I have two kidneys. He needs one so I’m going to give him one.”

In my mind there really aren’t words to describe what an inspiration she is to me, especially now since I’m a working mom myself. I love this advice she shared with me back in 2015 and it couldn’t be more true especially in this era of COVID.

“This experience has taught us to appreciate the small things in life and not dwell on the negative.”

