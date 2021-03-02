Advertisement

Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden says the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved shot.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose J&J vaccine and accelerate the nation’s plans to reach “herd immunity” in the U.S. and begin restoring normalcy after the pandemic.

The President called for all teachers, administrators and child care workers to receive at least one vaccine by the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

