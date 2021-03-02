Cambridge distillery becomes 1st in state to build open-air rickhouse

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A distillery in Cambridge became the first Tuesday in Wisconsin to build a non-climate controlled rickhouse.

The Dancing Goat Distillery started to roll barrels of its Limousin Rye Whiskey into the rickhouse Tuesday, according to a news release.

This is the first of five rickhouses planned by the distillery, the business noted.

The Dancing Goat explained that rickhouses are used in order to age whiskey in a way that creates a more natural process than temperature controlled warehouses that have restricted airflow.

Chairman of Dancing Goat Distillery Tom Maas said that despite the extremes of weather in the Badger State, every year of aging can now be impactful for their whiskey.

“The mellowing and concentration of flavors occurring during this natural process results in whiskey that connoisseurs will truly appreciate while those new to whiskey will be able to experience whiskey as it was meant to be,” Maas said.

The building is designed using floors of ricks, or wood, to let barrels be rolled in and stored on their sides to let whiskey be exposed to wood on all sides.

The distillery noted that their rickhouse is five stories high and can hold up to 7,800 barrels. Dancing Goat partnered Buzick Construction of Bardstown, Kentucky and noted that its rickhouses are used by “virtually every major whiskey producer.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.