CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A CDC official says the agency will release the details once they’re finalized later this week.

The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings.

Those gatherings should include only others who also have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there will be a recommendation that people keep wearing masks in public and social distancing once fully vaccinated.

There will also be guidance on what to consider when planning travel.

