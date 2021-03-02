Chilly start to Tuesday morning, sunshine expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Depending on how cold temperatures get, there will be the potential for subzero wind chills out the door Tuesday morning. Dangerous wind chills are not expected, but it could be bitterly cold.

Tuesday will be a sunny, mild and breezy day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. A south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph will likely keep wind chills in the lower to mid 30s Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts on Tuesday could be as high as 30 mph.

The rest of the workweek will feature a ton of sunshine and highs in the 40s. Lows will be subfreezing, though. It doesn’t look like we’ll be tracking our next big weather maker until sometime next week.

