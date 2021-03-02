Cold Night Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -March coming in like a lamb with cool and calm conditions. With clear skies tonight, temperatures will dip down into the single digits. Wind chill values will be around zero first thing Tuesday morning. From there, a slow warming trend is expected along with plenty of sunshine. We can thank high pressure for the nice weather and shifting winds to the south.

In terms of precipitation, it will be hard to come by. A few weak impulses of energy will try and move through mid to late week, but will bring little more than some scattered clouds. Our next chance of any real precipitation won’t arrive until early next week. Monday looks to bring the chance of some rain showers.

Temperatures by early next week could reach the lower to middle 50s!

