COVID-19 vaccine coming to Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market stores

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly 4,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed to Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations in Wisconsin this week.

The state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that the Kroger-owned stores are joining Walgreens as participants under a federal program to get the vaccine into underserved areas.

The federal government is providing 2,340 doses this week and the state is contributing 1,552 doses.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment through Kroger’s website or by calling 866-211-5320.

Kroger operates 67 stores in Wisconsin under the Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market names.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

