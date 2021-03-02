Advertisement

Cuba City police won’t say why officer was placed on leave as she raises money to defend herself

By Tim Elliott
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Police officer with the Cuba City Police Department has been on paid administrative leave since December 10th, although Chief Terry Terpstra would not detail as to why.

According to the City of Cuba City, there will be a virtual disciplinary hearing for Ofc. Kimberly Jackson on Thursday, March 4th. It will be a Zoom meeting and open to the public.

Jackson started a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 for her “legal defense”. On the page, Jackson writes that she became a police officer in Cuba City two years ago. The passage goes on to say that Chief Terpstra is trying to get her fired.

“In early December the Chief of Cuba City PD, informed me he was seeking my termination. I have served the past 2 years without any issue…The Chief is trying to terminate me for no good reason and I am fighting it,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson also wrote that she wants to share her side of the story but that her attorney has advised against it.

Chief Terpstra says the reason for Jackson being placed on administrative leave took place while she was on duty on December 9th. But again, Chief Terpstra declined to go into any more detail. He said more information will come to light during the hearing on Thursday at 9 a.m.

