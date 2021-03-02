Advertisement

Dane Co. Regional Airport ‘Flight of Lights’ returns for drive-through displays

The Dane County Regional Airport with the new taxiway.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport will host its second “Flight of Lights” this year to bring joy to county residents.

The light display will be held along International Lane in Madison as a drive-through event, according to a news release.

The light show was held for the first time last year at the start of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order, the airport noted. Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said he was excited for this event to happen again, while maintaining COVID-19 safety procedures.

“Flight of Lights is just one more destination the airport offers, and you can enjoy it with your family from the safety of your own vehicle,” he said.

This year, the event will feature six different displays to honor first responders, the medical community and Wisconsin sports, among other things.

The event will be held daily from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. starting Saturday, March 20 through April 4. The airport noted that only members of the same household should travel in the same car.

