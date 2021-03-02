Dane Co. to introduce new re-opening plan today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County public health officials plan to unveil a new plan this afternoon, outlining how the county will begin opening up again as new COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and Public Health Madison & Dane Co. Director Janel Heinrich will detail the new Forward Dane plan during a 2:30 p.m. news conference, according to a release from the county.

The original Forward Dane plan was introduced last May when the county was averaging just over 10 cases per day. Less than a month later, on June 12, the state moved into Phase 2 of the program as it began meeting additional goals. At that point, average cases had risen to 16 per day over the previous week.

By the end of the month, the county had crossed the 100 cases per day threshold. At its peak in November, Dane Co. alone was averaging nearly 500 cases per day, outstripping the four case per day goal of the original Forward Dane plan by more than 10,000 percent.

The average has since declined dropping below 60 cases per day as the calendar rolled into March.

Health officials are also expected to introduce a new emergency order, with the previous one set to expire on March 10. The last order loosened some of the restrictions on individuals and business.

Tuesday’s announcement from the county did not specify if the new emergency order would change restrictions further.

NBC15 will have live streaming coverage of the 2:30 p.m. news conference

