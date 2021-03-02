Advertisement

Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine

The singer received a COVID vaccine.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton received a COVID vaccine.

Dolly Parton said in a Tweet Tuesday, she received a dose of her own medicine.

According to the singer, she received the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday, March 2.

Dolly sang a tune encouraging those to receive a COVID vaccine. “Don’t be such a chicken squat, get out there and get a shot,” said Parton.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

MPD: Stolen car involved in purse theft from gas station
Rock Co. Public Health
Phase 2: Limits on Rock Co. restaurants and business increase
Nearly 1.9 million vaccines allocated to Wisconsin
New Forward Dane plan envisions possible return to normal by summer