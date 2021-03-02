Advertisement

East High teachers plan outdoor virtual classes to protest return to classrooms

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of teachers from Madison’s East High School plan to protest the return to the classroom by holding their classes outside Wednesday morning.

In a statement released a day before the demonstration, the teachers and staff explained they will set up folding tables, chairs, and computers outside the school and conduct their online classes from the school lawn from 8 a.m. until noon.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the forecast called for temperatures to remain in the 30′s for the entire time.

Currently, Madison Metropolitan School District remains on virtual instruction for nearly all students, with kindergartners slated to return to class on Monday. First and second graders as well as 4K students will head back to school over the subsequent two weeks.

High school students are not currently on MMSD’s timeline.

The participating teachers argue the return plan is not safe and the district’s plan “leaves too many critical safety questions unanswered.”

“We know that our working conditions are our students’ learning conditions, and so we teach out for the health and well-being of our entire East community,” the statement continued.

The teachers added that they are not the only ones protesting Wednesday, noting that teachers from La Follette High School and other schools will be doing the same.

