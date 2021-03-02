Advertisement

GOP urges Evers to spend federal aid on in-person schools

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans are urging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to divert more federal COVID-19 relief dollars to schools offering in-person instruction.

A group of GOP legislators led by Rep. Mark Born, co-chairman of the Legislature’s powerful budget committee, held a news conference Monday urging Evers to spend more discretionary funding from the CARES Act to defray costs for in-person schools, including substitute teachers, personal protective equipment and transportation.

They said multiple studies show children learn better in-person than virtually. Evers spokeswoman didn’t respond to a message.

Republicans have been pushing for a broad return to in-person classes.

Last month the budget committee shifted $65.5 million in federal aid for schools that offer in-person instruction.

