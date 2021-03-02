Advertisement

Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent

(WILX)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House passed HB 2137, a bill that makes cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars permanent, on Monday.

“Kansas hospitality businesses have a long road to recovery as they continue to struggle with the devastating impacts of COVID-19,” said Kristi Brown, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Director of State Government Relations. “Making cocktails to-go permanent provides local businesses with increased stability and a secure source of critical revenue as they get back on their feet. We are grateful the House amended HB 2137 to include cocktails to-go and look forward to seeing this measure move through the legislature.”

More than 30 states and the District of Columbia are currently allowing restaurants and bars to serve alcoholic beverages to-go. Kansas is the third state to make the measure permanent, following Iowa and Ohio.

