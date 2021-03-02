Advertisement

More Michigan teachers qualify for $500 COVID-19 grants

Great Start Readiness, Head Start, adult education and young adult special education educators are eligible now
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update regarding COVID-19 on Wednesday.(WILX)
Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided an update regarding COVID-19 on Wednesday.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has expanded a grant program providing educators with $500 grants for extra work and expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer announced Monday that the MI Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants now are available to teachers working with the Great Start Readiness Program, Head Start, adult education and young adult special education programs. More than 138,000 Michigan K-12 teachers and support staff already are receiving $51 million worth of COVID-19 grants.

“When COVID-19 hit, teachers worked around the clock to quickly transform from in-person teaching to remote instruction to ensure that their students could continue learning,” Whitmer said. “It is simply the right thing to do to expand these grants to include all specific program teachers across the state.”

The $2.5 million in spending to provide grants for more educators was included in a bill Whitmer signed at the end of 2020.

Great Start Readiness Program, Head Start, adult education and young adult special education teachers from public or private schools can receive the grants if they completed more than 75% of their instruction workload in a school building during the last school year before transitioning to remote learning in April 2020.

The Michigan Department of Treasury is working with the Michigan Department of Education and schools across the state to distribute the Classroom Heroes grants. They hope to distribute checks to the newly eligible group of educators in June.

Eligible teachers should contact the school where they worked during the 2019-2020 academic year to make sure they are on the list.

“My staff has been working with school districts and other stakeholders to help ensure that all eligible teachers and support staff receive the MI Classroom Heroes Grants,” State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks said. “We will work urgently to ensure these specific program teachers receive their much-deserved grant payments.”

