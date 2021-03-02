Advertisement

MPD: Stolen car involved in purse theft from gas station

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a stolen car was reportedly involved in a theft at a gas station Monday.

Madison PD officers were called around 1:20 p.m. to the 8800 block of Timber Wolf Trail for a missing vehicle, according to an incident report.

Officers described the car as a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra and said it had been parked on the street. They added that the keys for the vehicle were accounted for.

The car was later involved in a theft at the Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive. MPD continued, saying the suspect or suspects involved with the car theft took a different driver’s purse from inside their vehicle while they were pumping gas.

MPD noted that the victim did not see the theft happen.

Police did not have any suspect information or descriptions to share, but said they are still investigating.

