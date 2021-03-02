Advertisement

Name released of driver who died after crashing into Sun Prairie pizzeria

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 58-year-old man who died after his pickup crashed through the wall of a Sun Prairie pizzeria over the weekend had suffered a “fatal medical event” prior to hitting the building, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner has determined.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office identified the driver as David F. Schneider and confirmed preliminary results indicate the Sun Prairie man died of natural causes. More testing is underway, it added.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Dept., it received a report of a vehicle crashing into Anna’s Pizza at 1609 W. Main St. around 6:43 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the truck fully inside of the building and Schneider unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Anna's Pizzeria in ruins following crash.
Anna's Pizzeria in ruins following crash.(none)

The pizzeria was closed at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Anna’s owner Lonnie Kohler said the restaurant will have to stay closed until further notice. A fellow Sun Prairie pizzeria, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies owner Patrick DePula has cooked up a plan to help give Anna’s Pizzeria some relief.

