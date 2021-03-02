Nearly 1.9 million vaccines allocated to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was allocated nearly 1.9 million vaccines Tuesday by the federal government, the state’s top health agency notes.

The Badger State will receive 1,895,025 vaccines in order to distribute them to vaccinators, the Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard indicates. It has been on trend that the federal government ups Wisconsin’s vaccine shipment by around 200,000 each week.

Last Tuesday, Wisconsin was set to receive 1.6 million doses, while it was set at around 1.4 million doses two weeks ago.

Sixteen percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the shot, while 8.7% are fully immunized.

Over 55% of residents ages 65 and older have received at least one dose, making this age group the leading group when it comes to having at least one shot.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

The total number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin related to COVID-19 has fallen below 300, with 287 patients currently hospitalized.

DHS noted that the number of patients not in the ICU has reached some of the highest levels in recent time, with 75% of patients being non-ICU patients. There are currently 73 patients in the ICU with COVID-19, which is unchanged from the day before.

The number of new daily cases confirmed on Tuesday was below 1,000 for the nineteenth day in a row, with 324 cases recorded. The seven-day rolling average for new cases has also dipped below 600 for the first time since July 9, 2020 when the rolling average was 595. On Tuesday, the rolling average was 575.

DHS also recorded 28 deaths on Tuesday.

