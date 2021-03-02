Advertisement

New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Republican-sponsored bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a permit.

According to the Des Moines Register, House Study Bill 254 advanced through a House Subcommittee on Monday and is now eligible for consideration by the full House Public Safety Committee.

Supporters of the bill say it would remove the need for Iowans to get “a permission slip” to exercise their right to keep and bear arms.

Opponents say it would threaten public safety and roll back some of Iowa’s background check requirements.

Iowans would still be able to obtain permits to carry or acquire firearms, but the process would become optional.

People would still need to apply for permits in order to carry firearms out of state.

Under the bill, anyone buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer would still have to pass a background check or present a permit to carry.

Gun sales between private citizens would no longer require Iowans to first obtain a permit.

It would be a class D felony to sell, rent, or loan a gun to a person who is prohibited from owning one.

That’s a crime punishable by up to 5 to 10 years in prison.

Lawmakers previously considered permitless carry legislation but the proposals never advanced.

