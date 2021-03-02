New Forward Dane plan envisions possible return to normal by summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County public health officials plan have unveiled their new plan, outlining how the county will open up again if new COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and Public Health Madison & Dane Co. Director Janel Heinrich introduced the new Forward Dane plan. They also rolled out a new emergency order to replace the one expiring next week.

“These new orders reflect the hope we should all feel as more people get vaccinated and we move closer with each passing day to the final chapters of this pandemic,” Parisi said.

The new document stated current trajectories and models estimate the county could “return to (a version of) normal " by the summer. It explained the lifting of restrictions could soon take bigger steps, allowing larger gatherings.

“Family gatherings, weddings, concerts, travel, and so many of the activities we have missed may be back on the table,” it continued.

Unlike the previous plan, the new one does not set hard metrics for a category to meet its specific threshold, PHMDC explained. It also focuses more on vaccine dissemination and epidemiology, e.g. case count, percent of tests that are positive, and deaths.

“Back in May 2020 there were some tools to inform decision-making about tightening restrictions, but no tools or frameworks for what a national, state, or county-wide reopening process during a pandemic could look like,” Heinrich said.

She went on to explain that health officials have learned a lot about how COVID-19 spreads and how people can protect themselves since the last Forward Dane plan was updated in June.

The measures health officials will be looking at include measures such as (description from PHMDC):

Percent of Dane County population that is at least partially vaccinated,

Percent of key populations with disproportionately poor COVID outcomes fully vaccinated,

Variant strains as predominant version of virus in community,

Case count with 2-week trend, and

Time from specimen collection to public health contact tracing interview.

The updated Forward Dane recognizes all we have learned in the past year.”

The Original Plan: Forward Dane 1.0

The original Forward Dane plan was introduced last May when the county was averaging just over 10 cases per day. Less than a month later, on June 12, the state moved into Phase 2 of the program as it began meeting additional goals. At that point, average cases had risen to 16 per day over the previous week.

By the end of the month, the county had crossed the 100 cases per day threshold. At its peak in November, Dane Co. alone was averaging nearly 500 cases per day over the previous week, outstripping the four case per day goal of the original Forward Dane plan by more than 10,000 percent.

Over the past month, the seven-day rolling average has been nearly cut in half, dropping from 111.3 per day to 56.70 cases per day, according to PHMDC’s latest figures.

Health officials also introduced a new emergency order, with the previous one set to expire on March 10.

