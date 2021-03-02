Nightly lane closures to begin on Madison Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With construction starting on the Madison Beltline Monday night due to construction, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down.

WisDOT noted that the Flex Lane project will improve median shoulders to provide an extra lane of travel during peak traffic hours. The lane will run east of the Whitney Way exit to the I-39/90 interchange.

The construction will also improve deteriorating pavement, improve drainage systems and replace a median barrier wall along the Beltline.

According to a news release, nightly lane closures start at 6:30 p.m. Monday between Stoughton Road and Todd Drive.

These closures will continue from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights. WisDOT also warned that certain interchange ramps, which will have signs next to them to indicate the change, will also be closed nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m..

WisDOT urged motorists to slow down to the 55 mph speed limit, plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

The project will cost $45.1 million and is expected to be completed by December. WisDOT added that the Flex Lane is expected to open late this year or in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.