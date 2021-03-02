SSM Health begins vaccinating Waunakee teachers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers from the Waunakee School district lined up Tuesday morning to start receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

SSM Health staff took its on-site mobile vaccine clinic to one of Waunakee Community School District’s schools and set up shop inside the gymnasium.

The hospital shared a photo on its Facebook page of the first teacher to receive vaccine, Mary Keenan, a Spanish world language teacher at Prairie and Heritage Elementary schools.

In an interview released by SSM Health, Keenan said getting the COVI-19 vaccine “felt great” to get the vaccine.

“It’s an extra layer of protection,” she continued. “It’s just a great feeling to know we are able to get this right now.”

An elementary Spanish and world language teacher received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning at our... Posted by SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

On Monday, the Dept. of Health Services expanded its list of eligible recipients to include teachers and child care workers among other groups.

Later, it mandated those two groups, along with those over 65 years old, be given priority over other newly eligible individuals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.