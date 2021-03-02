Advertisement

SSM Health begins vaccinating Waunakee teachers

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers from the Waunakee School district lined up Tuesday morning to start receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

SSM Health staff took its on-site mobile vaccine clinic to one of Waunakee Community School District’s schools and set up shop inside the gymnasium.

The hospital shared a photo on its Facebook page of the first teacher to receive vaccine, Mary Keenan, a Spanish world language teacher at Prairie and Heritage Elementary schools.

In an interview released by SSM Health, Keenan said getting the COVI-19 vaccine “felt great” to get the vaccine.

“It’s an extra layer of protection,” she continued. “It’s just a great feeling to know we are able to get this right now.”

An elementary Spanish and world language teacher received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning at our...

Posted by SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

On Monday, the Dept. of Health Services expanded its list of eligible recipients to include teachers and child care workers among other groups.

Later, it mandated those two groups, along with those over 65 years old, be given priority over other newly eligible individuals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

A memorial honored the 273 lives lost in Dane County during the pandemic.
Light the Night: Remembering lives lost to COVID-19
Portage high schoolers react to the possibility of being back in class for four days a week.
Portage high schoolers react to possible plans to bring more students back to class
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about what happens after vaccination.
Vaccine Team Q&A: Once you are vaccinated, can you still transmit the virus?
Wisconsin's ranking for vaccination rate on Feb. 17, 2021.
Watch Wisconsin move up the rankings for vaccination rate