SUN-sational week - When could we top 50°?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best word to describe this week is “SUN-sational”. There is no shortage of sunshine in the extended forecast. In fact, there is not a drop of rain or a flake of snow in the forecast through early next week. Plus, temperatures will remain above average for this time of year through early next week. If anything, temperatures could top 50 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday and Monday.

Sun Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and mild. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. However, it’s not going to feel that warm. Wind chills will only be near 30 degrees in the afternoon. Expect gusty southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. The wind will start to settle down this evening.

More clouds will start to stream into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The wind will shift directions overnight and will be out of the north northwest tonight through Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A GET OUTSIDE ALERT will likely need to be issued for Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild. Any clouds that are around Wednesday morning will breakup by Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 40s. A few places will make a run into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday will be about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. The average high for Madison on March 3 is 37 degrees. Plus, the wind will not be much of factor. Expect a north wind at 5-10.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

A weak cold front will slide through Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. This cold front won’t produce any rain or snow, but it will kick up some clouds and knock our temperatures down a little. Highs on Thursday will be on either side of 40 degrees. Temperatures will be a little warmer to end of the workweek. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 40s.

The mercury in the thermometer will continue to rise this weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and in the lower 50s on Sunday. Saturday and Sunday should both feature a ton of sunshine.

Temperature Trend - Highs Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The warmest weather of the year will arrive early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 50s.

Our next big weather is probably about a week away. Some of the forecast models show a strong storm system impacting the area Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. This is something we’ll have to keep a close eye on over the next several days.

Next Big Weather Maker - Mid Next Week (WMTV NBC15)

