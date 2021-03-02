Teachers, child care workers among groups added to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers and child care workers are now among the groups eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.
The Department of Health Services updated its list Monday for who can get the COVID-19 shot. In priority order, frontline health care workers are still at the top of the list:
- Frontline health care personnel
- Residents of long-term care facilities
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
- Adults age 65 and older
- Education and child care staff
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
- Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit, and grocery store employees
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel
- Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings
Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake explained that opening up the vaccine to more people makes the state one step closer to “bouncing back” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are working our way toward our goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible residents of our state,” Timberlake said. “The best way to meet that goal is to continue getting shots in arms.”
The department believes these priority groups will be vaccinated by early April. Local and tribal health departments are currently working to coordinate an immunization plan for K-12 educators and child care workers.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.