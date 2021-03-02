Teachers, child care workers among groups added to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers and child care workers are now among the groups eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services updated its list Monday for who can get the COVID-19 shot. In priority order, frontline health care workers are still at the top of the list:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents of long-term care facilities

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Adults age 65 and older

Education and child care staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit, and grocery store employees

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings

Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake explained that opening up the vaccine to more people makes the state one step closer to “bouncing back” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working our way toward our goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible residents of our state,” Timberlake said. “The best way to meet that goal is to continue getting shots in arms.”

The department believes these priority groups will be vaccinated by early April. Local and tribal health departments are currently working to coordinate an immunization plan for K-12 educators and child care workers.

