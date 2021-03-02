Advertisement

Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. The new rule takes effect March 10.

The decision comes as governors across the U.S. have eased coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over.

Texas has seen a sharp plunge in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. More than 42,000 people have died from the virus in Texas, trailing only California and New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
Police search for man who allegedly ran pregnant woman over, stole her car
A 29-year-old man has died after he was transported to a UW Health clinic in Madison with a...
MPD: 29-year-old man dies after arriving at clinic with gunshot wound
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
360 Athletics in Middleton will close for good in March.
Cheerleaders in tears, parents ‘devastated’ after Middleton gym announces closure

Latest News

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
Dane Co. Emergency Order loosens gathering restrictions, ups restaurant capacity
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
FBI director Christopher Wray faced questioning from senators on Tuesday over the Capitol...
FBI director grilled on Capitol attack
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID pandemic