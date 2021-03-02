Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can you mix vaccine brands? & what happens if you have COVID when you get the shot?

By Tajma Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about mixing vaccine brands and getting the shot if you’re asymptomatic. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

Answer: Dr. Matt Anderson with UW-Health says you should not mix vaccine brands. The provider where you got the first shot should also give you the second dose.

Answer: Dr. Anderson says the vaccine will still be effective but the person may experience increased side effects because your body will be reacting to the vaccine and the virus at the same time. If you’re worried about this, you can always get tested before your vaccine appointment.

