VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can you mix vaccine brands? & what happens if you have COVID when you get the shot?

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about mixing vaccine brands and getting the shot if you're asymptomatic.

My first shot was Pfizer. Shouldn’t the second dose be the same brand? Do I have any control over that?

Answer: Dr. Matt Anderson with UW-Health says you should not mix vaccine brands. The provider where you got the first shot should also give you the second dose.

What if you have COVID and do not know it and get the COVID shot?

Answer: Dr. Anderson says the vaccine will still be effective but the person may experience increased side effects because your body will be reacting to the vaccine and the virus at the same time. If you’re worried about this, you can always get tested before your vaccine appointment.

